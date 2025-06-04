Patrick Schwarzenegger gets real about dealing with family expectations

Patrick Schwarzenegger, the actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently opened up about thinking of using a different name to build a career on his own.
The actor revealed that he thought about using a different name and he first started out in acting.
While talking to his dad for Variety'e Actors on Actors, the Warning star shared: "I feel [the weight of my name] in multiple different ways.
['White Lotus' creator] Mike White said that it comes with baggage, the idea that when you have successful parents like I do with you and mom, there’s an added level of what other people think.
Mike was worried about, if he cast me, what other people would think. Which they did — they did care about that; people said I got the role because of you and mom."
Patrick continued, "There were times earlier in my career where I was wondering, does it make sense to go under an alias? It took a while for me to get to a point where I was less worried about living in your shadow versus wanting to do it the way I thought I should do it."
However, Patrick’s parents taught him the value of hard work and he is committed to living up to their advice.
