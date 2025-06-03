Rihanna rejects A$AP marriage proposal?

Rihanna will marry A$AP Rocky only if he meets THIS condition

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had given major couple goals especially during the rapper's trial when the Barbadian singer exhibited unwavering support to her partner.

As the couple is making way for their child, sources have reported that the two are also planning a secret wedding.

The news of the wedding preparation comes as no surprise as the couple has been together romantically since 2020 after staying really close friends for almost a decade, and the pair already shares two sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose Mayers.

What is concerning for the people close to the Fenty Beauty founder is the demand she has put up before she walks down the aisle.

She has refused to ask her longtime partner to sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot.

"Rocky is the love of my life," said the 37-year-old.

The love of music mogul for the father of her children is strong, but the fact that she is putting her billion-dollar empire at risk is what has caused the people around her question her decision.

A source revealed to RadarOnline that she is madly in love with him and trusts him completely. Asking the Grammy-nominated rapper for a prenup 'feels like betting against her own relationship'.

The insider further revealed, "She sees it as a sign of doubt, and she wants to go into marriage with nothing but positive energy."

Another source mentioned that behind the scenes, people are having serious conversations with her whose estimated net worth is now more than $1.4 billion.

"People in her camp are urging her to at least consider some legal protection. But Rihanna's not budging. She's always followed her heart," the insider elaborated.