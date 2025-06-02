James Gunn confesses taking inspiration from THIS superhit movie for 'Superman'

David Corenswet starrer is slated to release on July 11

James Gunn is all set to bring in a new Superman film for the comic book fans.

The much-anticipated David Corenswet movie is set to release in theatres globally on July 11.

While talking about the upcoming superhero film, Gunn revealed that he has taken inspiration from multiple TV shows, comics and movies, including Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and past Superman projects.

Out of all, one of the inspirations came out as a surprise as James admitted that he also took a major chunk of motivation from Japanese director Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus One.

He did not focus on its Kaiju aka monster, but it was the human characters of the movie that inspired the DC CEO.

In conversation with Japanese media outlet Cinema Today, James said, "I tried to fuse elements like giant monsters, robots, flying dogs, other superheroes..."

The 58-year-old further revealed his idea of making a film.

"My goal is to make a film that depicts Godzilla like Godzilla Minus One, but also has a great human drama.”

The forthcoming Superman also features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced and Milly Alcock.