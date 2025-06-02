Chase Chrisley reveals 'best birthday gift' he 'could ask for'

Chase Chrisley shared what made this birthday special

Chase Chrisley turned 29 this year June 1 just a couple of days after the release of his parents Todd Chrisly and Julie Chrisley from prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum has had 28 birthdays before the recent one, but he revealed that on this one he has received the 'best birthday gift' he 'could ask for'.

Prior to revealing the gift he got on the special occasion, he took to Instagram Stories to reshare a post by Fox News that reported that the 56-year-old and the 52-year-old had come back to their residence in Nashville, Tennessee after getting full pardon from US President Donald Trump.

Alongside the picture, he unveiled the gift, "Best birthday gift I could ask for."

The claim to fame of the Chrisley family is Chrisley Knows Best, USA Network docuseries which remained on-air from 2014 to 2023 and had 10 seasons.

As reported by People, the couple was jailed due to tax evasion and bank fraud.

When the parents were released from the prison, Chase gave statement to People May 27, "I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration. I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!"

For the unversed, the word in the media is that new docuseries of the family is set to come for Lifetime.