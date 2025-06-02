Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce soon to welcome a baby?

Taylor Swift is pregnant: Speculations swirling after recent night out with Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift recently celebrated buying back her master recordings with her BFF Selena Gomez, but that ended up in speculations about Swift's pregnancy.

A few days back the Cruel Summer hitmaker announced that she has successfully bought back the rights of her initial six albums that were initially bought by 'bully' Scooter Braun without her consent.

Elated at getting back ownership of her life's work, the Eras Tour performer was spotted over the weekend leaving the upscale Monkey Bar restaurant in Midtown Manhattan along with Benny Blanco's fiancée, as per pictures shared by DeuxMoi.

However, as the photos of Anti-Hero crooner wearing 'breezy' and 'loose-fitting' top went viral, the comment section got divided over whether Kanye West's nemesis is pregnant or not.

While some were convinced that the 35-year-old was hiding her baby bump with loose clothing, others tried to shut down the narrative.

One Instagram user wrote, “Hey so speculating if someone is pregnant can be incredibly triggering for a lot of people…so can we please NOT.”

Another social media user commented, “Here’s an idea guys… she’s not currently burning 5k calories during her 3+ hour show every night and she’s living her life like a normal woman. She’s healthy and has a NORMAL body. You guys need to go rewatch Miss Americana and cut it out.”

“If Taylor was pregnant she wouldn’t be going out publicly like this if she hadn’t announced it. So no, I don’t think she’s pregnant lol. Calm down,” another internet user reiterated.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that pregnancy rumours have emerged. Previously too netizens viewed the couple's limited public outings after Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss a sign of pregnancy.