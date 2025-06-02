Taylor Swift's decision to buy her masters prompted by Joe Alwyn split?

Taylor Swift ‘refuses’ to sing about Joe Alwyn after breakup?

Taylor Swift has caused a stir among fans since she revealed the news that she has bought her masters back.

The conversations among Swifties, however, revived a seemingly old chapter from the pop superstar’s life, her ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Alwyn and the 14-time-Grammy winner dated for six years, beginning from when she was caught in drama with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and then Scooter Braun.

Since Swift specifically mentioned that there would be no Reputation, as she wrote in her letter, “I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it,” adding that she kept “hitting a stopping point” every time she tried.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker added, “To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it.”

However, fans theorised that the reason Swift kept hitting a stopping point was because her feelings of a budding romance with Alwyn, which she touched upon in the original 2017 album, cannot be recreated.

Fans flocked to X and wrote, “I was literally thinking this it was just such a time of her life and now that shes with Travis I don’t feel like she can re-record these like she could have if she was with Joe still so I think that keeping og rep was the best option.”

Another added, “it’s a love album and Joe left such a big impact that reputation can’t be re-recorded now. the relationship was legendary.”

“I think she might not be completely over him and who can blame her? They spend 7 years in a relationship, he was there for her when basically no one was, so that must hurt deeply,” chimed in a third.

One Swiftie also theorised that this “Explains why it was the last one in the re-record list.”