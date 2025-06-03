Kylie Jenner shares playful airborne moment with kids Stormi, Aire

Kylie Jenner shares funny drama moment with kids

Kylie Jenner shared a lighthearted moment with her children, Stormi and Aire Webster, that had both laughs and a bit of playful family drama. The sweet family interaction took place during a flight, where Kylie captured her kids pretending to cry while snuggled on her lap.

In the video, posted to her Instagram Stories on June 2, 7-year-old Stormi added to the theatrics by calling out “mommy,” while 3-year-old Aire joined in with a big smile.

The act didn’t last long though, once Kylie called them out for their “fake crying,” both kids burst into laughter, dropping the act completely.

Kylie, who co-parents Stormi and Aire with ex Travis Scott and is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet, followed the playful post with another clip of her son having fun in his seat, captioned, “My silly boyyyy.”

These small but adorable glimpses into Kylie’s life as a mom have become a regular favorite for her followers.

Back in April, fans saw Stormi and her aunt Kim Kardashian putting little Aire to the test with the viral fruit snack challenge.

In the April 20 video, Stormi helped explain the rules to her brother, “You can have these gummy worms. When me, mommy and Kim go to the bathroom—and we come back, you can have all of them.”

Kylie chimed in with the reminder, “But you have to wait.” Stormi added one more note for her little brother, saying, “Don’t eat them.”

Despite the tempting treats sitting in front of him, Aire stayed patient and waited, successfully passing the challenge—just like his sister did when she played the same game with Kylie in 2020.