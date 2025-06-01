Molly-Mae Hague makes Tommy Fury follow FaceTime rule after rekindling romance

Molly-Mae Hague has reportedly become very protective of her relationship with Tommy Fury following their surprise split.

The former Love Island stars both 26, publicly announced they were back together last month by sharing a beautiful family picture, giving their romance a second chance.

The couple had previously split in August 2024, with Tommy attributing the breakup to his drinking habits.

Since reconciling, Molly is said to have strict rule for per partner: regular FaceTime, check-ins.

According to The Sun, a source revealed, 'It sounds extreme, but Molly feels much more reassured when Tommy checks in. It all helps with trust, honesty and transparency between the two of them.'

The source added, 'Tommy has been very dedicated so far-if he's on a train, he will FaceTime the moment he gets off.'

The boxing enthusiast is reportedly committed to calling Molly the minute he arrives at a new location, as she likes to stay informed about his whereabouts. His friends are also said to be impressed by how devoted he is to fulfilling her request.

For those unfamiliar, Molly and Tommy met on the ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2019.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023, and got engaged just a few months later.