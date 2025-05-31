'Home and Away' star Tammin Sursok gets real about health scare

Tammin Sursok, well-known for her role on Home and Away, recently went through a scary health scare that caught everyone’s attention.

Australian actress, 41, stunned her fans with a shocking video showing her swollen ankle after she suffered a brutal allergic reaction to an ant bite this week.

Tammin shared with her followers on Saturday that she accidentally stepped on a fire ant nest and was bitten seven times. However, the painful bites caused her severe reaction, leaving her with big and blistered bumps and her ankle.

"In another episode of Tammin is allergic to bugs and insects, the ant bite situation has been gnarly... I stepped on an ant nest. Got bitten by seven," she shared.

She continued, "Ran into my house and yelled at everyone, "Don't be worried. I'm taking off all my clothes.'"

The Braking for Whales star then posted a poll on her Stories, asking her fans if they wanted to see a pic of her crazy ant bite reaction.

Sharing the post, the 41-year-old star penned: "Fire ants are no joke! Swelling has gone down thank goodness! They are all the way around [her ankle]."

For the unversed, Tammin Sursok is best known for her role as Dani Sutherland on the popular soap opera Home and Away.