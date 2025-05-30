Taylor Swift makes flashy NYC comeback after months of laying low

The superstar surprised unsuspecting fans who later shared videos of her online

Taylor Swift sparked a frenzy in NYC as she stepped back into the spotlight.

According to videos shared online, the Grammy-winning superstar was spotted dining at West Village hotspot Via Carota on Thursday night. She arrived solo with her security guard, wearing a belted black floral dress, strappy stilettos, and her signature red lipstick.

Fans were stunned to see her out and about again. One lucky diner captioned a video, “Best night of my life.”

It’s unclear who, if anyone, joined her inside, but the Cruel Summer singer appeared relaxed and smiling as she made her way in — and later out — of the beloved trattoria.

The upscale Italian restaurant has long been one of Swift’s go-to spots. She famously dined there with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley shortly after her split from Joe Alwyn last year, and again with Sophie Turner in September following Turner’s split from Joe Jonas.

Thursday night’s sighting marks one of Swift’s few public appearances in recent months. She and boyfriend Travis Kelce were last seen earlier this month celebrating Mother’s Day with his family in Philadelphia and enjoying a $400 dinner at Harry’s in West Palm Beach.

Both Swift and Kelce have kept a low profile in 2025, following the end of her Eras Tour and his Super Bowl loss in February — though Swift’s name has recently been dragged into Blake Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni.