Elisabeth Moss finally answers Taylor Swift fans’ burning question

Elisabeth Moss addresses major question after Taylor Swift debuted ‘Rep TV’ in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

Taylor Swift fans are finally heard as Elisabeth Moss sets record straight on major rumours about the popstar.

After the 35-year-old Grammy winner premiered her song, Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) in Handmaid’s Tale, fans speculated that she also made a cameo in the show.

During the climactic scene in the show, Swiftes theorised a tall woman with her back to the camera was actually Swift herself.

However, to fans’ dismay Moss herself cleared out the doubt, as she said, “That’s amazing! Of course it’s not. Of course it’s not her. Oh my God, that’s hilarious. I love that idea, though,” in an interview with TVLine.

She added, “But this is why, one of the reasons we were so excited about this moment, just the fan engagement on Handmaid’s is so intense, and then marrying that with the Swifties is like, Jesus Christ. It’s so fun! So no, I’m afraid that’s not Taylor. She’s pretty busy. I feel like if she was going to come do our show, we would’ve made sure we saw her face.”

Fans assumed that there were high chances of the Anti-Hero hitmaker to be there as her and Moss share a sweet bond and Swift was in Toronto for her Eras Tour stop during the filming of the season in the same city.