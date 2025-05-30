Shakira, Jason Aldean’s Fenway Park concerts suddenly canceled

Shakira and Jason Aldean's Fenway Park concerts canceled before show

Shakira and Jason Aldean's fans are left hanging. Concertgoers in Boston were left disappointed this week after performances by the stars, and Brooks & Dunn at Fenway Park were suddenly canceled just hours before the shows were set to begin.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th, respectively, at Fenway Park have been canceled,” read a statement posted on the official Fenway Concerts accounts on X and Instagram.

“Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Shakira was set to take the stage on Thursday, May 29, while Aldean and Brooks & Dunn were scheduled to co-headline a show the following night, Friday, May 30.

Neither the artists nor Fenway initially gave a clear reason for the sudden cancellations.

However, sources told TMZ that Boston Inspectional Services called off the shows due to concerns over building-related issues.

In a statement shared with Boston’s WHDH, Live Nation explained, “During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard… So the shows were canceled,” PEOPLE reports.

Speculation also surfaced in the comment section of Fenway Concerts’ social media posts.

One user claimed, “I know someone who works there. The stage roof buckled when trying to mount one of the big screens. It literally happened within the last couple of hours.”

Shakira, 48, was already in Boston when the cancellation news broke. She had shared her excitement with fans just the day before, writing on her Instagram Stories, “Hello, Boston! What a sweet welcome!”

With refunds now being processed, fans are left hoping the beloved performers will return to Fenway Park at a later date, under safer conditions.