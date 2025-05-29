‘Terminal Island’ star Ena Hartman breathes her last at 93

Dan August star Ena Hartman has passed away at the age of 93.

The Black actress, who played a regular role opposite Burt Reynolds on the 1970-71 ABC cop show, breathed her last on April 16.

Her goddaughter Lorraine Foxworth told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Van Nuys.

Starring Reynolds as the titular cop investigating homicides in his hometown of Santa Luisa, California, Dan August landed Hartman a rare regular TV role given to Black actresses back then.

She used the chance to its fullest, standing out as the intelligent, no-nonsense police dispatcher Katy Grant in the 1970 drama.

In addition to modelling and making history with a contract at NBC, Hartman was widely known for sharing the screen with Don Marshall, Marta Kristen, Phyllis Davis, Roger E. Mosley and Tom Selleck in Terminal Island.

In the 1973 cult prison-set film written and directed by Stephanie Rothman, the late actress starred as the tough girl Carmen Simms.

Moreover, she appeared on the big screen in Our Man Flint, Games and Airport.

Hartman survivors include her goddaughter, son Doug, and daughter-in-law Kimberly.