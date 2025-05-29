Hailey Bieber turns 'billionaire' as Justin struggles to keep up

Hailey Bieber continues to bring her big dreams to life, including expanding her beauty brand.

The Rhode mogul marked a major milestone in her professional life by singing a billion-dollar deal with e.l.f. Beauty.

Taking over to her official Instagram on Wednesday, May 28, pop sensation Justin Bieber’s wife shared the news with her fans, writing, "I always had big dreams for the company."

"So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode," she proudly shared the big news, reflecting that together with like-minded disruptors with a vision, she will take her brand, launched in 2022, to new heights.

"I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty," Hailey, who shares a son Jack Blues Bierber with the Baby singer, concluded.

The 28-year-old model’s latest achievement came in the wake of news suggesting her husband is grappling with financial issues.

Reportedly, the 31-year-old Grammy winner had accrued a debt due to his cancelled 2022 Justice tour.

Despite such swirling news, the Stay singer celebrated his wife's big moment with love and respect.

Earlier in the day Justin posted a carousel featuring the couple packed on pda and shortly after his wife broke the news he honoured her in a captionless Hailey-centric post.