Lady Gaga finally makes major decision with fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has recently decided to start a family with fiancé Michael Polansky sometime in the future.

The pop icon revealed that she’s confident to pull it off without any issue as a source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Even on a good day, and even if you've known her for years, it's hard to understand what Gaga is really thinking.”

“If there is some kind of hidden agenda going on behind these big, bold statements she sometimes makes,” said a confidante.

However, the source revealed when it “comes to starting a family, she is not being mysterious at all”.

Gaga opened up about fans reaction to her performances as she took to social media to announce the good news back in March.

In the caption, the singer discussed her response to the new album and planned a global tour in a few weeks.

The source further said that she's “been up to her eyeballs in tour planning and arranging her live show”.

But that doesn’t mean Gaga is pushing back everything else in her life.

Speaking to Elle magazine in January, the American Horror Story alum talked about becoming a mother in the future.

“It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they’re told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat… I just want to let my kids find out who they are,” explained the songstress.

In an interview last year with Buzzfeed Canada, Gaga shared she was “so happy to be in love,” and definitely has babies on her mind.

“I’m so excited to have a family so that’s definitely number one,” stated the singer-songwriter.

The source added, “When somebody brings a baby around, Gaga will stop everything to fawn over the child and rattle off her own intentions to start a family sooner rather than later.”