Brad Pitt baffles fans with Jennifer Aniston twist

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood legendary stars who was once considered as golden couple, decided to part ways 20 years ago, leaving the film industry shattered.

Brad has recently made a stunning gesture of affection to his ex-partner Jennifer after her recent stalking nightmare.

A 48-year-old man is facing charges after crashing his car through the gates of 56-year-old Friends star Jen’s Bel Air home and flooding her with unwanted messages on social media, email, and voicemail.

A close insider shared, "Jen’s stalking nightmare has been a living hell, but she’s been amazed by all the kind offers she’s received from her friends. The biggest surprise has been from Brad, who offered her his home in LA for Jen to stay at.

"It’s no secret that Brad is still very fond of Jen, they’ve certainly put all their past divorce drama behind them long ago," they added.

For the unversed, the ex-couple began dating in 1998 and got married in July 2000.

However, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split back in 2005 after rumours of his closeness with Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. He later married Angelina in 2014, but they split in 2016.