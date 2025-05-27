Why Terry Crews never wants to be judge on ‘America's Got Talent’?

Terry Crews is making it clear he has no plans to swap roles on America's Got Talent. While the show celebrates its milestone 20th season, the beloved host shared that sitting behind the judges' table just isn’t for him.

"That's not my thing," Crews told PEOPLE during a red carpet event for the show.

"I mean, I am 100% the bodyguard of talent because when I look at all the people that come through here, they just remind me of me."

Crews, 56, explained that his journey from Michigan to Hollywood still shapes how he connects with contestants today.

"I remember just sitting in Michigan praying one day if I get my shot to come out to L.A. and make it happen, and they remind me of everything that I've been through," he said. "So I protect it and I watch them."

For him, it’s about offering more than just applause, it's about emotional support.

"I'm the counselor when they go on. I give them all the good advice when they come off. If it didn't go well, I console them," he shared. "So I love that."

Even though Crews isn’t looking to judge the acts, he did throw out a name he thinks would be a great fit alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B.

"I think Chris Rock would be a great judge," he said. "He knows funny, but he knows entertainment."

Crews has been hosting America’s Got Talent since Season 14 in 2019, and for him, it's still a pinch-me moment. "This is a dream gig," he said. "Where else can you go where the whole world is watching?"