Jennifer Lopez says every month feels like new chapter

Jennifer Lopez, legendary actress who is best known for her career hits like Selena and Maid in Manhattan, has recently admitted how her emotions shift every month.

Jennifer, 55, is all set to host the awards show this Monday, May 26, 2025. But choosing the perfect outfit has been a real challenge as she revealed that she's still figuring out what feels just right for the big night.

While talking about her fashion choices, the All On the Floor hitmaker told PEOPLE: "We started doing our fittings just yesterday and there's so many things to choose from.

"I don't know what's going to wind up on the show ... it'll be a lot of last-minute decisions, I think."

Jennifer’s fashion choices usually depend on how she’s feeling.

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker added: "I work with my stylist and we kind of kick around ideas like, 'What do we want it to be for the performance and what do we want it to be for the hosting and what's our vibe?'

"We feel it out because I think it does change. For me, my feelings change from month to month, like, 'Who do I want to be today?' because I feel like there's so many different sides to who I am fashion-wise."

However, Jennifer also opened up about her successful career journey, saying she feels "proud."