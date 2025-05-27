Jennifer Lopez gives rare insight into AMAs ahead of hosting event

Jennifer Lopez reveals her preparations ahead of hosting AMAs

Jennifer Lopez, the host for this year’s American Music Awards, shared her special preparation for the event.

The 55-year-old singer and actress revealed that she has still not decided what she is wearing for the award show on Monday, May 26.

"We started doing our fittings just yesterday and there's so many things to choose from. I don't know what's going to wind up on the show... it'll be a lot of last-minute decisions, I think," Lopez told People Magazine.

The On The Floor hitmaker shared that she is a huge believer of intuition and changes up her looks based on how she is feeling on that day.

"I work with my stylist and we kind of kick around ideas like, 'What do we want it to be for the performance and what do we want it to be for the hosting and what's our vibe?'" she said.

"We feel it out because I think it does change. For me, my feelings change from month to month, like, 'Who do I want to be today?' because I feel like there's so many different sides to who I am fashion-wise," J.Lo explained.

However, even with her last-minute touches, the Hustlers star has an organised system going on with her styling team.

She shared, "I always want to keep the audience engaged and excited. I have one or two girls that I worked with and have worked with for years, Kelly and now Hannah, and we really just have honed it down to, 'We'll do this. We'll do this. We'll do this. You take the top. I'll take the shoe."

Lopez will be making a return as the host at the AMAs this year after first hosting the even ten years ago.