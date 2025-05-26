'Lilo & Stitch' stars share thoughts on film's cultural significance

'Lilo & Stitch' stars get candid about film's cultural representation

Tia Carrere and other Lilo & Stitch stars are sharing unfiltered thoughts on the film's Hawaiian representation.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the actress emphasized the importance of representing organic authenticity by filming the story in Hawaii on location alongside local talent.

The Oahu-born star told the outlet, “It's important because it's the stuff that you feel when you're there. And if it's missing, you would have been like, ‘That doesn't sound [or look] right.’ ”

Director Dean DeBlois prioritized authentic representation to stay true to the film's theme, with Tia Carrere soon becoming a passionate advocate for Lilo & Stitch.

The 58-year-old further went on to add, “That's why I was so excited when I first met with these guys. We had dinner and I got to talk about, ‘Hey, can I do the part with pidgin English?’”

For the unversed, the film initially premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025, releasing in the United States on Friday, May 23.

Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed $341.7 million, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year.