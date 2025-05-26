Pedro Pascal may return for 'The Last of Us' season 3

'The Last of Us' creators tease plot for new season

Pedro Pascal has received a lot of love and admiration for his drama series, The Last of Us.

The 50-year-old played Joel Miller, a hardened middle-aged survivor in the post-apocalyptic drama.

After the second season concluded, HBO renewed the show for another season. Now, the creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman has teased the possible plot for the new entry.

They even hinted if Pascal’s character Joel, who died in the previous part, will be returning to the new season.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the cocreators revealed that the new part might contain a lot of flashback scenes featuring the Fantastic Four star along with on-screen brother Tommy played by Gabriel Luna.

Mazin shared, “Next season, we probably will have a lot more flexibility [to tell side stories]. Maybe a side trip to do Joel and Tommy terrorizing the countryside, we’ll never know.”

“I wouldn’t have guessed we’d have a short story about Joel’s dad before we wrote the season.”

He continued, “[Tommy’s] been in war, and we also know that for some time, he and Joel were doing some pretty bad things. So, there is the potential of seeing this other side of Tommy, and that is now about him delivering on his understood promise to his brother.”

Based on two seasons, the popular series also features Bella Ramsey, Catherine O’Hara, Isabela Merced and others in the pivotal roles.