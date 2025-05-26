Buckingham Palace releases King Charles delightful video from airport

Buckingham Palace delighted fans by issuing a major update on King Charles and Queen Camilla as they began a historic Canada tour.
On the official Instagram account of the royal family, the monarch's team released a delightful video of beaming Charles, who appears excited about the significant trip.
The video was filmed at a UK airport showing the King greeting a man before ascending the aircraft stairs.
"Canada, see you soon," the royal family's spokesperson captioned the video.
It is important to note that King Charles and Queen Camilla will arrive in Ottawa, Canada, later today.
Notably, the monarch is set to make history by attending the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, becoming the first King to do so in nearly 70 years.
Moreover, it has been said that this visit is important, especially after Donald Trump's shocking remark of making Canada the 51st state of the United States of America.
Royal commentators predict that the King will fully support Canadians and their sovereignty, which appears to be a direct message to the US President.
