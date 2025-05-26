Rosamund Pike recounts terrifying moment in new interview

Rosamund Pike looked back on a traumatic incident she experienced in 2006, describing a chilling moment she and her mother endured together despite being miles apart.

The Pride and Prejudice star revealed how a causal phone call while walking down London streets quickly became a horrifying experience.

In an interview with Magic Radio, the Wheel of Time actress recalled, "I was on the phone with my mother, on a mobile phone walking along a road, and I was mugged."

"The phone was snatched, so all she heard was me scream and a thud, and the phone went dead," she said.

Pike went into share disturbing details sharing that the culprit also "punched me down the side of my cheek" before grabbing the phone from her hand.

Once she got rid of the attacker, Pike walked down to a nearby pub where she met her friends. She then called her mother assuring her safety.

Pike referring to her mother said, "For her, it was probably a pretty horrible 15 minutes."

Later in the conversation, Pike and her co-star Matthew Rhys pointed out that a similar incident happened at the centre of their new film, Hollow Road.

The thriller stars Pike and Rhys as parents who receive a distressing late-night call from their teenage daughter and, after racing to her location, find themselves stumbling through a disturbing series of revelations.

On the professional front, Pike's new film The Hollow Road is out in theatres now.