Meghan Markle sends strong message to UK with Prince Harry new update

Meghan Markle tried to deny the growing speculations about her husband Prince Harry with a new message on social media.

For the unversed, there have been rumours for the past few days that the Duke of Sussex feels lonely and unhappy in the Sussexes' huge Montecito mansion.

But, royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that the "anxious" Meghan sent a strong message to those spreading the news by releasing a heartwarming photo on the couple's 7th wedding anniversary.

Notably, the former Suits actress' lifestyle brand, As Ever, dropped a black and white picture of lovebirds, seeing into each other's eyes fondly.

In a conversation with the Mirror, the royal expert said, "She [Meghan] will be aware that some people, particularly in the UK, believe rumours that Harry is unhappy, and she’s determined to show that they have a strong marriage and a happy family life."

Speaking of Harry being sad in US rumours, Jennie shared that she hopes Meghan is telling the truth about their happy married life.

Moreover, the expert stated Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother "determined" to show the world that she is a "strong character" even without the royal connection.

"...from relatively humble beginnings, she has become a successful actress, and now an influencer and entrepreneur. I think she’s anxious to be seen as a successful businesswoman in her own right – and not just because she has lived briefly inside the palace walls and has a royal title," Jennie said.