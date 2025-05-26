Sean Diddy, Britney Spears' past reunion sparks speculation over 2007 performance

Sean Diddy Combs' past reunion with Britney Spears sparks outrage among fans

Sean Diddy Combs has once again taken the internet by storm after a clip from his wild night with Britney Spears surfaced online.

The Toxic hitmaker was mentioned during the ongoing trial of the notorious rapper after it was revealed that she attended an afterparty at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 7, 2007.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that her meeting with Diddy coincided with a tumultuous period, just a day ahead of her infamous performance of 'Gimme More' at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards on September 9, 2007.

Spears garnered concern among fans after she delivered the worst performance, which proved to be the lowest point of her professional career.

The singer was deemed ‘train wreck,’ ‘spaced out,’ ‘off her game,’ ahead of her wild confession in her memoir later.

The 43-year-old claimed that ‘she hadn’t slept the night before’ the show and went through a panic attack ahead of her famous performance.

Netizens have now associated her lacklustre performance with her reunion with Diddy, speculating that partying that night may have affected her stage presence.