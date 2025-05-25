Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz face backlash over helmetless bike ride

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spark speculation among fans with recent update

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently sparked speculation among fans with their bike ride, seemingly attempting to clear the air amid the ongoing family feud with the Beckhams.

The 26-year-old, who is the elder son of David and Victoria Beckham, took the internet by storm after being spotted riding a motorbike with his wife, Nicola, 30, without full protective gear.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring chef posted a video showing him riding a bike with Nicola sitting behind him, her arms wrapped around her husband.

While, the couple wore helmets, they were not seen wearing protective jackets, trousers, or gloves.

Fans couldn’t contain their concern within as they rushed to the comments section to share their responses.

One fan commented, “First things first! Your whole world should be wearing safety gear. At the least, a riding jacket. I don’t care how safe of a driver you are. Not everyone is, and people drive carelessly. When I met my husband, we would go a ride here and there. Even on the hottest days, if I complained or didn’t want to wear my jacket, there was no going for a ride. Safety first ALWAYS. Those thin leggings and thin shirt she is wearing are useless and provide no protection. This isn’t the time to make a fashion statement.”

Another chimed in, “Never go out on a [bike emoji] with no leathers on. Dress like you’re going to fall man.”

A third wrote, “Don’t forget your beautiful parents who will always love you unconditionally.”

One more added, “Why are her hands around your neck and not around your waist? Please wear leathers.”

Amid the ongoing feud with his family, Brooklyn captioned the video, “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.”

This comes after the former Spice Girl and David made efforts to reconnect, sharing throwback photos featuring their estranged son.

For the unversed, Brooklyn and the Lola actress have notably been absent from recent family events – including David’s 50th birthday celebration.