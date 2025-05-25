Louis Tomlinson excites fans with rare update on new record

Louis Tomlinson sent fans in frenzy with as he gave them a slight sneak peek into what the new record may sound like.

The surprising update came months after the untimely death of his former One Direction band mate Liam Payne.

The Walls crooner took to (X formerly Twitter) where he wrote, "Anyway feeling really good about the next record. Staying positive."

Soon his comment section was flooded by fans, who are eagerly waiting for his new music.

One user wrote, "It will turn out to be the best one's yet."

Another added, "Omggggg I am excited for everything you’ll share with us!!!! I’m so proud of you."

"Waiting patiently," one more fan echoed the sentiment.

"I'm so excited to hear it, you are genuinely talented and I feel happy to have been following you for so many years [white heart emoji]," said another fan.

The Lucky Again musician also shared an update on his Instagram account where he uploaded of carousel post of his time spend in studio recording new album.

He captioned the post, "Pura Vida."

This isn’t the first he has shared an update on his work since Payne’s death.

Previously, he posted a snap of his makeshift guitar capo which he made from a bright yellow pen.

Tomlinson rose to fame as a member of One Direction in 2010. Following the band split in 2016, Tomlinson released Just Hold On with Steve Aoki as a debut solo single in the same year. Later own he released his debut album Walls (2020) and Faith in the Future (2022).