Palace forced to take action as Prince Harry leaves King in difficult position

Prince Harry invited criticism as he created a problem for Buckingham Palace with his controversial statement.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex made surprise comments about his father King Charles' health during a bombshell interview on BBC.

While expressing his desire to make amends with his family, Harry said, "I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Now, royal commentator Emily Andrews shared that the Palace will keep hiding private and intimate information from the former working royal as he once again brought family drama to the television show.

In a new Channel 5 documentary, Harry: Can He Ever Be Forgiven, she strongly criticised Harry for leaving the monarch in a difficult position amid his health woes.

The expert said, "For Harry to go on the national broadcaster and to say 'I don't know how long my father's got left to live,' when all the mood music from Buckingham Palace is 'Everything's fine, the King is living with Cancer' ... two quite different narratives."

She added, "Harry has shown that he can't be trusted with private and intimate information."

Julie Montagu, Countess of Sandwich shared that the Duke of Sussex put himself in a tough spot by sharing sensitive information about the King's health, raising concerns among fans.

She said people started questioning “Is the cancer back, is he in remission or not, and I don’t think Harry has done himself any favours by suggesting that his father does not have a lot of time left."