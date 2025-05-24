Tom Cruise wants to engage audiences emotionally with his 'stunts'

'Mission: Impossible 8' features Tom Cruise along with Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise, who is known to stage some intense stunts in his movies, have shared his approach behind performing those sequences.

The 62-year-old has been entertaining audiences for over decades with his challenging acts including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper and riding a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff.

Cruise has once again returned with some new complexed sequences in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning that has leave viewers stunned.

The Top Gun: Maverick star has revealed that he does not aim to impress audience with his acts, rather he wants people to engage with them as well.

Tom puts in a lot of effort to present a fine take on the big screen. While talking about his preparation for the action scenes, Cruise opened that it takes years to get ready for it.

He told PA news agency, “I have to tell you, look, it takes years, decades to be able to prepare for something because I’ve been flying aeroplanes and studying aerial photography for decades.”

“I learn when I’m shooting something. I learn a little bit and I keep trying to expand upon that knowledge”, the Jack Reacher actor stated.

His new film Mission: Impossible 8 is successfully running in theatres worldwide.