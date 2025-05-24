King Charles set to deliver sad news to Harry despite reconciliation plea

Prince Harry received an upsetting update from King Charles after offering an olive branch to the royal family.

For the unversed, the members of the family spend a few days in Balmoral during summer as an annual royal tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the Montecito couple, Harry and Meghan Markle have not been receiving invitations to the special royal gathering since their feud with royals.

This year also, the well-wishers of the monarch urged him not to invite his estranged son to the estate, seemingly a big blow to the Duke.

According to Express, a recent poll was recently conducted in which fans were asked whether an invitation to Balmoral should be extended to Prince Harry this year.

"866 of the 920 people who voted said that the King should snub Harry once again," the report said.

On the other hand, "48 people voted that an invite should be extended to Harry, who has lived in California" with his wife and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since 2020.

It is important to note that this news came after the Duke of Sussex expressed a desire to reconcile with his family after a legal setback.