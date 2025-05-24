Meghan Markle trusted Prince Harry over royal guidance as newcomer

The late Queen had suggested that Sophie, the then Countess of Wessex, could guide Meghan Markle as she adjusted to royal life after marrying Prince Harry.

However, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth in his book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, Meghan 'made it clear' she did not need Sophie's help and preferred to rely on her new husband instead.

Brandreth, a long-time friend of the royals, wrote:

'The Queen understood that Harry's girl made find adjusting to Royal life's challenging to begin with. It's very jolty, but you soon get used to it. That was Her Majesty's experience going back many years. To help Meghan, the Queen suggested that her daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, would be an ideal mentor.

'Sophie can help show you the ropes,' said the Queen. Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie's help. She had Harry.'

Despite this, Meghan and Sophie were seen together during the Queen's state funeral in 2022, travelling in the same car during the coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

At that time, The Times reported that Sophie was the first royal family member to visit the Sussexes following the birth of their son, Archie, in 2019, visiting them at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Sophie also drew parallels between her own experiences and Meghan's, offering insight into the unique challenges of joining the royal family.