Nicola Peltz sparks backlash over alleged rude behaviour to staff

Nicola Peltz, actress and model known for her roles in Transformers and Welcome to Chippendales, is under hot water after reports surfaced that she wasn’t exactly kind to staff at a recent event.

A source revealed to the Mirror: "Waiters are often in the firing line. Staff, family members, you name it. They’ve seen it with their own eyes."

Celebrity hair stylist Justin Anderson didn’t hold back when talking about his time working with Nicola. He crossed paths with her back in 2014 during her Transformers days and hinted that the experience was far from smooth.

When asked if there was a star he’d never work with again, Justin didn’t hesitate to call Nicola “the worst.” But people close to the actress were quick to defend her, saying the claims just aren’t true.

The hairdresser continued, "It's so small in this town that if you are an a**** people don't want to work with you."

"People who are really rude at the beginning, who think: 'I am in this movie now, I am going to be this huge star,' and they start having an attitude, no-one wants to work with that s***."

Someone close to Nicola pushed back against the hairstylist’s claims, saying she wasn’t acting like a “little diva.” They added that it was actually a behind-the-scenes incident between Nicola and Anderson that caused tension on set.