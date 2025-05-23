Prince William's new project brings surprise reaction from Meghan Markle

Meghan’s unexpected tribute lights up flight while William launches big plans.

The Duchess of Sussex recently treated fans to an exclusive look behind the scenes of her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

In the intimate studio footage, Meghan is spotted in a crisp white shirt paired with sleek black cropped trousers. Later, she switches to a rich burgundy top, flashing her signature smile as cameras roll.

Not stopping there, Meghan then dons a striking cobalt blue blouse, styling her hair into a neat low ponytail as she stands poised against a clean white backdrop.

She continues to build excitement around her podcast.

Prince William has unveiled an inspiring new wildlife documentary series, Guardians, paying tribute not only to endangered animals but to the courageous individuals who risk everything to protect them.

Inspired by the legendary Sir David Attenborough, the six-part series shifts the spotlight onto the unsung heroes of conservation wildlife rangers and protectors working tirelessly in some of the world’s most dangerous environments.

At a surprise screening event, the Prince highlighted the harsh realities these rangers face, revealing that over 1,400 have lost their lives in the past decade defending vulnerable species.

"These men and women are the true guardians of our planet," he said, urging the public to recognize and respect their vital work.

William expressed hope that the series will bring awareness and appreciation to these often-overlooked defenders, while showcasing the breathtaking regions they protect.