Beckhams emphasise 'manners' as rift with Nicola Peltz deepens

Nicola Peltz's friends see her as a confident and woman of substance- outspoken and self assured.

However, others-including the Beckhams-view her behaviour as rude and abrasive.

'Manners are incredibly important for Beckhams,' says a source close to the family.

The source further adds that Brooklyn is often seen a overly accommodating. 'Brooklyn is often close behind Nicola soothing things over. It's almost as if he is being extra nice as if to offset his wife,' the insider claims.

For the unversed, tensions reportedly escalcated after Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration.

Nicola's friends allegedly claimed that she helped Brooklyn realise emotional abuse and toxic behaviour in his family, implying that Beckhams mistreated him.

A source close to the Beckhams-who previously described the accusations as 'deeply unpleasant and patently untrue.'-responded by saying, 'It was a bit rich for Nicola's friends to lecture about toxic behaviour.'