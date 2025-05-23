Prince Harry, William's cousins suffer setback

Earl Charles Spencer's daughters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, who are cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry, have suffered a major loss.

The glamorous 32-year-old twins, who were notably absent from this year's Chelsea Flower Show, have reportedly lost a lucrative role, ending their beloved contract.

Princess Diana's twin nieces' absence follows the conclusion of their two-year contract as ambassadors for a jewellery brand, sponsors of the Raindance Garden.

"The Spencer sisters' two-year contract has now come to an end," confirmed Boodles' managing director, James Amos.

They were "overjoyed" when appointed to the "highly lucrative roles" in 2023.

Amos stressed that the twins remain "great friends of the brand", adding: "We thoroughly enjoyed having them as our ambassadors."

The 2025 Chelsea Flower Show has been described as "a vintage one", with King Charles and Queen Camilla leading an impressive royal presence that included the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Beatrice.

Other notable attendees included the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, neighbours of the Prince and Princess of Wales in Norfolk, as well as celebrity David Beckham.

The 2025 show was a royal-heavy, with the King and Queen leading a significant royal contingent, reinforcing Chelsea's status as a key event in the social calendar for Britain's most prominent families.