Taylor Swift regrets being friends with Blake Lively

It seems like Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.
The I Knew You Were Trouble singer has distanced herself from the Gossip Girl alum, who has been her close friend for over a decade.
The Look What You Made Me Do songstress pulling from her long-term friendship with Ryan Reynolds’ wife came in the wake of the actress’ legal feud with her It Ends With Us co-actor and director Justin Baldoni, which almost also dragged Swift, 35, in the court.
"Right now, if Taylor had one wish, it would be that she had never met Blake," an insider told Daily Mail on Thursday.
They claimed Baldoni's legal war has "outweighed" the good times the Grammy winner shared with the Another Simple Favor actress.
Looking back on their friendship, the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart singer "realizes it wasn’t worth all the stress Blake put her through."
"Taylor’s relieved the relationship is over," the source continued. "She put up with Blake’s antics for too long because she’s a loyal friend. It took the It Ends With Us drama to finally get her to pull the trigger on it."
For the unversed, the Reputation singer was initially name-dropped in Baldoni’s bombshell $400 million lawsuit against Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, which was filed in January.
Subpoenas to Swift and her law firm were filed on May 8 and April 28, respectively. However, on Thursday, Baldoni’s legal team dropped Swift’s subpoena.
