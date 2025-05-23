Sir Rod Stewart gets real about new life challenge

Rod Stewart, legendary music artist who is best known for his raspy voice and timeless hits like Maggie May and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, recently shared that he wants to break a sprinting world record.

The 80-year-old star has started running 100 meters on a track in his own backyard to stay in shape. though he's already pretty quick for his age but said that he’s not done yet.

However, Stewart is hoping to pick up the pace and shave off a few more seconds.

He shared with AARP - The Magazine: "I got it down to 19 seconds by learning how to push off.

“I’m going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80 year old.”

Even at his age, the music icon revealed that he’s still feeling “very fit” and credits underwater swimming for keeping both his body and his voice in good shape.

He said: "I keep myself very fit. I played soccer all my life - don’t so much anymore, because I had a knee replacement. And I’ve always had a trainer - same guy for 38 years.

"I have an indoor pool, massive gym, golf course, everything. We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up.

"Frank Sinatra once said to me, 'Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs. Do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath.' "

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker hates it when reviews of his shows imply he doesn't have the stamina to make it through a full concert because he needs a "rest".

He fumed: "Critics say, 'Rod was great, but he had to take a rest.' Drives me mad!

"When I do concerts, I change costumes, mainly because I like to show off, but also because I sweat a lot. I’m not resting. Taylor Swift goes offstage about a dozen times, but they don’t say that about her because she’s young."

To celebrate his 80th birthday in January, Sir Rod Stewart spent time with his whole family on a yacht as his wife Penny Lancaster added fun twist by secretly getting everyone on board to dress up like him.