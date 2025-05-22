Kid Cudi testifies Diddy torched his car after learning about Cassie romance

Kid Cudi was in a relationship with Cassie Ventura during her on-off relationship with Diddy

Cassie’s ex Kid Cudi has officially taken the stand as Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial enters day nine.

On Thursday, May 22, the rapper claimed Diddy broke into his home, locked his dog in a bedroom, and later torched his car — all after learning of Cudi’s relationship with Cassie Ventura.

As reported by CNN, Cudi told the court that Ventura had confided in him about Diddy’s alleged abuse. “She told me he would hit her, sometimes kick her,” he said.

In December 2011, Ventura called Cudi in a panic. She was “really shook” after Diddy found out about them, he testified.

Not long after, a Diddy employee informed Cudi that Combs had entered his home without permission. By the time Cudi returned, Diddy was gone — but his dog had been trapped inside a bedroom. Cudi called Diddy, who reportedly replied, “I’m over here waiting for you.” He later contacted police.

Then, in January 2012, Cudi’s Porsche went up in flames. He said it was destroyed by a Molotov cocktail while he was away, and his dog’s caretaker alerted him to the fire. Photos of the charred vehicle were shown to the jury.

Ventura previously testified that Diddy had threatened to blow up Cudi’s car. When asked why the relationship ended, Cudi said, “The drama. It was getting out of hand… the break in. For my safety, her safety…”

Prosecutors argue these events are part of a wider pattern of violent behavior. Diddy has pleaded not guilty.