Prince Harry, Meghan Markle uncover William, Kate's ultimate replacements

New era for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex begins with 'US Fab Four'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left the UK in 2020 to start a new life in the US, have seemingly found perfect replacements for Prince William and Princess Kate.

It seems as the new era for the Sussexes is beginning as the couple have made a shocking new alliance, leaving the Prince and Princess of Wales in the dust.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have established a "US Fab Four" with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham as they teamed up in America amid reports of a feud with their family in the UK.

The couples were recently seen together at a star-studded dinner hosted at the Sussexes' Montecito mansion.

Meghan is said to be strengthening her friendship with Nicola, with sources suggesting the couples see "huge potential" in their burgeoning relationship.

"The Sussexes are looking to really build on this friendship, and all of them see huge potential for it to evolve into a 'US Fab Four'," a source told Closer magazine.

Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, had "a wonderful time" and exchanged mobile numbers with the Sussexes following the event, which was an intimate gathering.

"Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar," a source claimed.

The Sussexes and Beckhams reportedly see their alliance as a strategic move, with an insider claiming: "As far as they're all concerned, teaming up and finding solidarity in adversity is a no-brainer."