Megan Fox reveals unplanned pregnancy while filming new series

Megan Fox surprises fans with recent update

Megan Fox recently offered a glimpse into her fourth pregnancy, revealing that she was six weeks pregnant while filming her newly-released series, Overcompensating.

The 39-year-old actress shares three children – Noah, Bodhi, and Journey – with her former husband, Brian Austin Green, and one daughter with her ex-fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Taking to her Instagram story, Fox reposted a clip from Overcompensating, now streaming on Amazon Prime TV series, along with a candid caption revealing that her fourth pregnancy was "unplanned".

She penned, “38 years old six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise). Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway…watch @overcompensating.”

The Jennifer’s Body alum welcomed her fourth child with Machine Gun Kelly on March 27, 2025.

Kelly, 35, shared the news on his Instagram with a black-and-white video and an emotional caption.

The Home hitmaker wrote, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed 3/27/25.”

Fox and Kelly ended their relationship in November 2024 after getting engaged in January 2022.

Overcompensating, directed by Benito Skinner, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.