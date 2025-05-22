King Charles sends Princess Beatrice to US after Harry’s reunion pleas

Princess Beatrice’s absence at Buckingham Palace Garden party on Tuesday sparked some speculations especially since her sister Princess Eugenie was in attendance.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters are not working royals of the family but the York Princesses are often assigned important tasks by their uncle, King Charles, to perform for the monarchy.

It is now revealed that Beatrice was assigned another secret task to perform in the US as the royals gathered at Buckingham Palace.

At the royal Palace event, hosted by Prince William and Kate Middleton, had most of the royal family present including Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall and husband Mike. However, Charles and Camilla were busy with another significant event earlier that day.

Beatrice, who once shared a close bond with Prince Harry, was attending a prestigious awards ceremony in New York. While the details of the event have not been disclosed, it is understood that the royal was representing the royal family.

The update comes at the heels of desperate reconciliation pleas that the Duke of Sussex made earlier this month in his bombshell BBC interview.

In a latest report published by The New York Times, Charles was issued a warning by experts about a major setback in his reign which could potentially jeopardise his legacy.

The report said that unless Charles finds a way to heal the rift, it “could define his reign, undercutting the messages of tolerance and inclusiveness that he has long championed”.

Moreover, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital also shared that “Charles’s reign is not being overshadowed by the feud, but it is being damaged by it because of the huge amount of publicity”.

In his interview, Harry had said that he “would love reconciliation with [his] family”.

It is possible that Charles is considering ending the feud and using Beatrice act as a mediator to start a truce.