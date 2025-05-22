Miley Cyrus recalls emotional moment on winning Grammy for ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus reflected on her first ever Grammy win in 2024 for Flowers while promoting her upcoming record.

The Wrecking Ball crooner, who is soon going to release her ninth studio album Something Beautiful, shared how winning Grammy was "healing for her."

The Hannah Montana actress made an appearance at the recent episode of The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, where she explained how achieving the Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for Flowers was a momentous moment of her life.

She said, "I think somewhere inside of me, I needed maybe to hold a trophy and just feel for a moment that I have something that I can hold in my hands that feels like a true achievement."

The Party in U.S.A hitmaker further revealed how she used to coax herself after working on every album saying to herself that "I did what I came here to do and I made the album that I set out to make and that's enough."

Cyrus continued that winning the accolade was not "something I obsessed about or thought about or I never wrote a song thinking I want to get a Grammy."

However, she went on to say that the "kid in me" was not satisfied hence “receiving that Grammy for Flowers was like, it felt more like a Band-Aid on a broken heart in some way.”

In addition to the two Grammy wins last year, Cyrus and Beyoncé also won the 2025 Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song II MOST WANTED.

Cyrus’ upcoming new album Something Beautiful will be available to stream on May 30.