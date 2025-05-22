Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco twin in new Instagram story

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco twin in selfie

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are giving fans a sweet—and stylish—peek behind the curtain of their love story. On May 21, Gomez, 31, took to her Instagram Stories to drop a mirror selfie of the couple looking adorably in sync during their Interview cover shoot from February.

Rocking matching white button-downs and black neckties, the engaged pair served up serious monochrome magic with a black-and-white snap.

Gomez kept the caption cool and minimal with a black heart emoji and set the mood just right with Lauryn Hill’s dreamy rendition of Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.

Clearly, the vibes were romantic.

The lovebirds got engaged in December 2024, and Blanco, 37, recently opened up about what makes their relationship work so well.

In an Interview chat, he recalled a pivotal moment, “I remember before I was with her, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to stop everything I’m doing and just focus all my energy on being a grownup and being with the right person.’”

Sounds like adulting with purpose!

And if you’re wondering how deep this support system goes, Blanco laid it all out, “Now I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me. There’s no ego between us. She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win.”

To which Gomez simply responded, “It’s very romantic.”

But the fun didn’t stop there. Gomez kept the content rolling with another behind-the-scenes treat—this time from the set of Only Murders In the Building.

In a hilarious clip from the upcoming fifth season, co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin delivered peak comedy energy.

Short can be heard quipping, “of course she didn't say you you were boring, she just thought you were boring,” before the camera pans to Martin and—wait for it—someone dressed as Chewbacca. Yup, that Chewbacca. Gomez hilariously captioned it, “wtf is going on in this video?”

Season five is already shaping up to be a star-studded ride, with Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger, Beanie Feldstein, and Christoph Waltz joining the mix.

Production officially kicked off in March, according to The Wrap, and if Selena’s sneak peeks are any indication, we’re in for a wild time.