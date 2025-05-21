King Charles sends powerful message with historic move as tension escalates

King Charles gears up for his first visit to Canada amid heightened tensions with US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to annex Canada.

The 76-year-old monarch will reportedly reinforce Canada's sovereignty and independence in the face of these unprecedented challenges from its southern neighbour.

During his two-day visit with Queen Camilla, which marks his first trip to the Commonwealth nation since becoming King, Charles set to deliver a speech from the throne at the state opening of parliament.

Ralph Goodale, the high commissioner for Canada in the UK, believes the monarch's visit would significantly underline the country's response to President Trump's annexation threats.

"The prime minister has made it clear that Canada is not for sale now, is not for sale ever, and I think he probably added five 'nevers' after that to make the point," according to Goodale.

He went on explaining, "The King as head of state will reinforce the power and the strength of that message and it is as I said before captured in our anthem. We are the true north, strong and free and we will stay that way."

Th monarch's visit was originally scheduled for spring 2024 but was postponed following the King's cancer diagnosis.

The visit comes at a time of diplomatic tension, with Canadian Prime Minister Carney recently criticising Sir Keir Starmer for offering President Trump a second state visit to the UK, adding that Canadians "weren't impressed" by the invitation being delivered at the White House in February.

Chief Perry Bellegarde, a First Nations advocate, described the King's upcoming throne speech as a huge deal, saying: "To have the head of state, the monarch, come, is huge. And to read the speech from the throne sends a very powerful message."

However, a Buckingham Palace source claimed taht the King and Queen's trip will hopefully be impactful one.