David Beckham makes heartfelt confession amid ongoing family feud

David Beckham has recently made heartfelt confession amid their ongoing family feud.

In a new interview with Time Magazine, the former player of Manchester United and England revealed he missed his successful football career.

David told the outlet that he “misses training every day”.

“I miss playing every weekend. Every day, I wake up, and I feel like something’s missing. Even at 50 years old, in my head, I can still play,” explained Victoria Beckham’s husband.

Elsewhere in the interview, David also offered insight into his fitness routine with his wife.

“I let Victoria believe that she’s working harder, but I think I’m the one that’s working harder. Don’t tell her that,” he told the outlet.

However, the fashion designer added, “David does an hour in the gym, and I do an hour and 45 minutes, so I will let you make that decision.”

On May 19, David’s son Brooklyn almost bumped into his father during a fly-in visit to London

While Brooklyn was taking part in the photoshoot, his father David was just half a mile up the road at the Chelsea Flower Show with King Charles and Queen Camilla .

The aspiring chef didn’t stay at his parents’ home in Holland Park which was located close by the shoot.

Meanwhile, a source spilled to The Sun, “It strikes a chord knowing how close in distance Brooklyn was to David given how tense their relations have been lately… Brooklyn was filming five minutes away by car.”

The insider added that Brooklyn's relationship with his family is “still strained”.