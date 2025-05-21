Prince William, Kate Middleton receive huge honour as Harry, Meghan snubbed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't make the cut for the prestigious award

Prince William and Kate Middleton just earned a major honour. And it’s casting a long shadow over Harry and Meghan.

On May 20, Time named the Prince and Princess of Wales to its 2025 Time100 Philanthropy list, calling them trailblazers in “modernising royal philanthropy.”

The magazine praised their focus on social issues like homelessness, mental health, and environmental reform, noting their ability to “align social imperatives with sound business strategies.”

“Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues,” Time wrote, highlighting their shift in priorities from tradition to impact.

William’s decade-long Earthshot Prize — now in its fifth year — was singled out for offering £50 million in grants to back planet-saving innovations.

Meanwhile, Kate’s work around early childhood development also received high praise. Her Shaping Us campaign and Business Taskforce for Early Childhood aim to reshape how workplaces support families with young children.

But not everyone in the royal orbit got the spotlight.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made the Time100 list back in 2021, were notably absent this time around. Despite branding themselves as changemakers through their business and charity work, they didn’t make the cut.