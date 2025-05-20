Justin Bieber issues public apology to wife Hailey for doubting her career

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, last August.

Justin Bieber is publicly asking his wife for forgiveness.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, May 20, the pop star and new dad reflected on an old fight with Hailey Bieber and the harsh words he once threw at her.

“I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean,” Justin, 31, wrote, alongside photos from her newly released Vogue shoot.

He admitted the jab came from a place of resentment, saying, “I felt so disrespected and thought I gotta get even.”

Now, years later, Bieber is taking accountability.

“As we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even,” he continued, reflecting, “We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

He ended the post with an apology: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

In the Vogue interview, Justin had nothing but praise for his wife, calling their marriage the “smartest thing” he’s ever done.

“She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion,” he said.

Hailey, 28, also opened up about how Justin has helped her navigate online scrutiny. “He was like, ‘Baby, trust me… You’re not going to win. There is no winning.’”

The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, last August.