Hugh Jackman pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds' biggest weakness

Hugh Jackman reveals Ryan Reynolds major weakness

Hugh Jackman opened up about one key weakness of Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Ryan Reynolds.

The Free Guy actor, who is known to be a Hollywood jack of all trades, isn’t great at everything.

In a recent appearance at the Good Morning America, Jackman addressed a flaw that Reynolds has that may not be common knowledge to the public.

Discussing about the opening dance sequence, he said, "[Ryan] wrote the whole thing, every scene of the movie. Except the opening dancing thing."

"Ryan's great at a lot of things," Jackman continued, "He does a lot of things great. But dancing? Come on, Ryan."

The revelation came after the morning show co-host asked him a question, "How could you not have been in the opening dancing routine?"

Reacting to the host's praises and fans wishes that Wolverine should’ve been part of the opening Bye Bye Bye dance routine, Jackman expressed his gratitude saying, "Thank you. Thank you so much."

To make up for his absence from the scene, he has been already working on his concert series, From New York, with Love.

In the series, not only did Jackman re-do the boyband dance sequence himself for the Radio City Music Hall show, but he also "kicked it up a notch with a jump rope," noted the GMA host.

Sharing his reasons, Jackman said, "I just wanted Ryan to know what could have been."