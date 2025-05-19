Jessica Biel reveals surprising aspect of being a parent to two kids

Jessica Biel has recently reflected on her relationship with her and Justin Timberlake’s kids.

In a new interview with InStyle magazine, the Total Recall actress, who shares two sons with Justin Timberlake, revealed the surprising aspect of being a parent to her two sons.

“The thing that surprised me about being a parent, and surprised me about myself is that I actually might be the rule enforcer,” said the 43-year-old.

The Cellular actress told the outlet, “Sometimes. But it's not really my style.”

“I just sort of thought Justin's going to be the rule enforcer and that's the way it's gonna be,” she continued.

Jessica mentioned, “I'm more emotional, gentle easygoing and whatever, but I'm kind of good at it. I drop a boundary and I'm like, Nope. ‘You can't cross it.’”

In another interview with E! News, the Summer Catch actress opened up that her kids, ages 10 and four, don’t watch her movies

“My children have seen nothing, I don’t think,” she stated.

Jessica added, “And if their friends are seeing my stuff, their parents should be fired. Because they shouldn’t be watching this stuff.”

Meanwhile, Jessica will next be seen in The Better Sister will premiere on Prime Video on May 29.