Kate Cassidy pays tribute to Liam Payne with unseen photo

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy wows fans with recent post

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, took a trip down memory lane and shared an unseen photo with her boyfriend amid the legal dispute over the deceased’s property.

The 26-year-old influencer, who has been sharing memories of the One Direction singer since his death, surprised her fans with another picture.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kate posted a snap featuring the couple holding hands on a beach.

In the image, the Night Changes hitmaker was seen wearing white shorts, with their faces out of view.

This post comes on the heels of the influencer sharing a carousel of photos from her lavish trip to Greece with the late singer.

Additionally, Kate donned a white lace and satin summer dress, her skin glowing as she posed for the photograph.

She captioned the post, “These are some of the last photos Liam took of me. We were in Greece, on our last holiday together. I asked Liam to take a few photos of me because I really loved my dress. For you, Liam. Just as they are. Unfiltered, unedited. Just me. The way you saw me. I miss you. I love you. Always.”

For the unversed, Liam’s eight-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, is expected to inherit his dad’s fortune through a trust.